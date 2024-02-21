Risk-Takers Will Like Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH).

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.04, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $552.67M. CYH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.00, offering almost -98.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.25% since then. We note from Community Health Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.07% year-to-date, but still down -2.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 9.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).