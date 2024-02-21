Replimune Group Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of REPL Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.66 million shares of the Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.65, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $469.63M. REPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.06, offering almost -227.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.01% since then. We note from Replimune Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Instantly REPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.25% year-to-date, but still down -3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) is 1.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.39 day(s).