Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.36, and it changed around -$0.19 or -7.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.64M. REKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.15, offering almost -75.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.63% since then. We note from Rekor Systems Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Instantly REKR has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.13% year-to-date, but still down -12.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) is -32.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.25 day(s).