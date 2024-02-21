QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 10.34 million shares of the QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) were traded, and its beta was 4.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.53, and it changed around -$0.47 or -6.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.20B. QS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.86, offering almost -112.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.58% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.34 million.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.04% year-to-date, but still down -17.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).