Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.91, and it changed around -$0.54 or -9.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $217.46M. PYXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.92, offering almost -40.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.51% since then. We note from Pyxis Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.88K.
Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information
Instantly PYXS has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 172.78% year-to-date, but still up 3.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 110.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).
Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts
Pyxis Oncology Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 126.27 percent over the past six months and at a 46.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.20% in the next quarter.
Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pyxis Oncology Inc to make $170k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
Pyxis Oncology Inc earnings are expected to increase by 46.35% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 34.60% per year for the next five years.
PYXS Dividends
Pyxis Oncology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 26.