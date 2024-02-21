Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.91, and it changed around -$0.54 or -9.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $217.46M. PYXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.92, offering almost -40.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.51% since then. We note from Pyxis Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.88K.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Instantly PYXS has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 172.78% year-to-date, but still up 3.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 110.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).