Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 2.01 million shares of the Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $159.66, and it changed around $1.15 or 0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $375.68B. PG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $159.83, offering almost -0.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $136.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.76% since then. We note from Procter & Gamble Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.39 million.

Procter & Gamble Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.85. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Procter & Gamble Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) trade information

Instantly PG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.95% year-to-date, but still up 2.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) is 7.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $148.69, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PG is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $187.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) estimates and forecasts

Procter & Gamble Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.20 percent over the past six months and at a 9.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co. to make $19.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.96%. Procter & Gamble Co. earnings are expected to increase by 9.51% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.03% per year for the next five years.

PG Dividends

Procter & Gamble Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Procter & Gamble Co. shares, and 67.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.63%. Procter & Gamble Co. stock is held by 4,396 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 224.94 million shares worth $35.91 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.62% or 155.77 million shares worth $24.86 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 73.41 million shares worth $11.72 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 56.65 million shares worth around $9.04 billion, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.