Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.93, and it changed around $0.24 or 8.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.36M. PXLW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.92, offering almost 0.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.53% since then. We note from Pixelworks Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Pixelworks Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PXLW as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pixelworks Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) trade information

Instantly PXLW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 123.66% year-to-date, but still up 10.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) is 113.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) estimates and forecasts

Pixelworks Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 127.13 percent over the past six months and at a 52.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pixelworks Inc to make $16.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.97 million and $13.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.77%. Pixelworks Inc earnings are expected to increase by 48.25% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.83% of Pixelworks Inc shares, and 23.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.46%. Pixelworks Inc stock is held by 55 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.26% of the shares, which is about 2.95 million shares worth $5.11 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 4.68% or 2.63 million shares worth $4.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $3.82 million, making up 3.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $1.15 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.