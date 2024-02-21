Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.99 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.50, and it changed around -$0.26 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.96B. OSCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.55, offering almost -6.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.6% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 91.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is 63.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).