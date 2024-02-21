Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 9.18 million shares of the Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around $0.71 or 30.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.96M. SEED at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.37, offering almost -211.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.49% since then. We note from Origin Agritech Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35100.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.64K.
Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information
Instantly SEED has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 30.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.78% year-to-date, but still up 36.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) is 98.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).
Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.19% of Origin Agritech Ltd. shares, and 1.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.44%. Origin Agritech Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 35456.0 shares worth $99634.0.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.34% or 21468.0 shares worth $60327.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 9462.0 shares worth $26589.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares.