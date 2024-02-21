Opko Health Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of OPK Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $796.25M. OPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.24, offering almost -117.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.48% since then. We note from Opko Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.54 million.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Instantly OPK has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.79% year-to-date, but still down -0.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is 3.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).