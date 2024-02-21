Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.52, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $800.05M. OLMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.79, offering almost -22.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.34% since then. We note from Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 933.03K.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information
Instantly OLMA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.49% year-to-date, but still down -6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) is 27.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.46 day(s).
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) estimates and forecasts
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.46 percent over the past six months and at a 18.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.10% in the next quarter.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.92% of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 94.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.59%. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 164 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.41% of the shares, which is about 7.61 million shares worth $68.73 million.
Logos Global Management LP, with 9.05% or 3.74 million shares worth $33.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $9.09 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $6.25 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.