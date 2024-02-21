Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.52, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $800.05M. OLMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.79, offering almost -22.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.34% since then. We note from Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 933.03K.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Instantly OLMA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.49% year-to-date, but still down -6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) is 27.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.46 day(s).