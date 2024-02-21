NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 69.77 million shares of the NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $694.52, and it changed around -$31.61 or -4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1715.46B. NVDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $746.11, offering almost -7.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $204.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.6% since then. We note from NVIDIA Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 53.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.39 million.
NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information
Instantly NVDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 40.24% year-to-date, but still down -3.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 16.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).
NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts
NVIDIA Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.40 percent over the past six months and at a 269.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.65%.
NVDA Dividends
NVIDIA Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.05% of NVIDIA Corp shares, and 68.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.72%. NVIDIA Corp stock is held by 5,097 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.15% of the shares, which is about 201.39 million shares worth $85.19 billion.
Blackrock Inc., with 7.37% or 182.1 million shares worth $77.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 73.27 million shares worth $31.0 billion, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 58.88 million shares worth around $24.91 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.