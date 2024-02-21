NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 69.77 million shares of the NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $694.52, and it changed around -$31.61 or -4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1715.46B. NVDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $746.11, offering almost -7.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $204.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.6% since then. We note from NVIDIA Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 53.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.39 million.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 40.24% year-to-date, but still down -3.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 16.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).