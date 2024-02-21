NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.32M. NRXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.20, offering almost -166.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.11% since then. We note from NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 977.55K.
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information
Instantly NRXP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.20% year-to-date, but still down -6.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) is 5.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) estimates and forecasts
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.39 percent over the past six months and at a 31.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -120.49%.
NRXP Dividends
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.95% of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 4.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.38%. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 38 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.90% of the shares, which is about 5.64 million shares worth $2.73 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.81% or 1.48 million shares worth $0.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.