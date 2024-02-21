NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.32M. NRXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.20, offering almost -166.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.11% since then. We note from NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 977.55K.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Instantly NRXP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.20% year-to-date, but still down -6.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) is 5.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).