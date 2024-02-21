Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 3.39 million shares of the Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.13, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $490.60M. NVAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.36, offering almost -175.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.53% since then. We note from Novavax, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.60 million.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.96% year-to-date, but still down -0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is 1.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.44 day(s).