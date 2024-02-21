Novagold Resources Inc.’s (NG): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 2.39 million shares of the Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $799.14M. NG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.68, offering almost -179.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.11% since then. We note from Novagold Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Instantly NG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.10% year-to-date, but still down -4.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is -33.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).