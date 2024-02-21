Novagold Resources Inc.’s (NG): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 2.39 million shares of the Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $799.14M. NG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.68, offering almost -179.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.11% since then. We note from Novagold Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.
Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information
Instantly NG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.10% year-to-date, but still down -4.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is -33.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.70%.
NG Dividends
Novagold Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 02 and April 08.
Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.52% of Novagold Resources Inc. shares, and 58.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.67%. Novagold Resources Inc. stock is held by 247 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 24.09 million shares worth $96.14 million.
Paulson & Company, Inc., with 6.65% or 22.23 million shares worth $88.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 17.74 million shares worth $80.01 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 8.46 million shares worth around $32.47 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.