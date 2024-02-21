NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 2.07 million shares of the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.12 or -8.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.02M. NRSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -73.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.0% since then. We note from NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 783.21K.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Instantly NRSN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 59.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 30.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).