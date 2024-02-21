NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 2.07 million shares of the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.12 or -8.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.02M. NRSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -73.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.0% since then. We note from NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 783.21K.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information
Instantly NRSN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 59.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 30.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.80% in the next quarter.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.39% of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd shares, and 1.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.60%. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd stock is held by 8 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 1.27 million shares worth $1.89 million.
Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 0.73% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.