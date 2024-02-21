Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) were traded, and its beta was 2.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.28, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. NVTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.16, offering almost -77.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.2% since then. We note from Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.18% year-to-date, but still down -7.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.29 day(s).