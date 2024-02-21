Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 20.54 million shares of the Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.60, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.16B. MPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.02, offering almost -261.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.89% since then. We note from Medical Properties Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.30 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is 17.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 205.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.56 day(s).