Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 20.54 million shares of the Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.60, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.16B. MPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.02, offering almost -261.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.89% since then. We note from Medical Properties Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.30 million.
Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information
Instantly MPW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is 17.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 205.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.56 day(s).
Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts
Medical Properties Trust Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.05 percent over the past six months and at a -17.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.91%.
MPW Dividends
Medical Properties Trust Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 24.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 24.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.