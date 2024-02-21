Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) Shares Could Drop Up To -597.67%

In today’s recent session, 2.88 million shares of the Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around -$0.39 or -15.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $658.70M. MTTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.78, offering almost -75.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.42% since then. We note from Matterport Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.
Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information
Instantly MTTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.89% year-to-date, but still down -4.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) is -9.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.49 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTTR is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $15.
Matterport Inc (MTTR) estimates and forecasts
Matterport Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.04 percent over the past six months and at a 54.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Matterport Inc to make $43.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%.
Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.95% of Matterport Inc shares, and 46.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.89%. Matterport Inc stock is held by 288 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.64% of the shares, which is about 23.08 million shares worth $72.69 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 7.04% or 21.24 million shares worth $66.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7.85 million shares worth $24.73 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $15.52 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.