Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) Shares Could Drop Up To -597.67%

In today’s recent session, 2.88 million shares of the Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around -$0.39 or -15.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $658.70M. MTTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.78, offering almost -75.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.42% since then. We note from Matterport Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.89% year-to-date, but still down -4.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) is -9.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.49 day(s).