Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded, and its beta was -0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.32, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $703.25M. MRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.90, offering almost -217.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.04% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.78% year-to-date, but still down -3.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) is -14.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.77 day(s).