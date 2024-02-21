Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 27.37 million shares of the Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.73, and it changed around -$1.18 or -6.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.57B. LYFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.42, offering almost -16.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.08% since then. We note from Lyft Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.11 million.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Instantly LYFT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.61% year-to-date, but still up 34.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 32.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).