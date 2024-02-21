Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 27.37 million shares of the Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.73, and it changed around -$1.18 or -6.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.57B. LYFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.42, offering almost -16.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.08% since then. We note from Lyft Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.11 million.
Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information
Instantly LYFT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.61% year-to-date, but still up 34.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 32.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).
Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts
Lyft Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.31 percent over the past six months and at a -4.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 32 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Lyft Inc to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $981.42 million and $1.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.39%. Lyft Inc earnings are expected to increase by -8.05% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.20% per year for the next five years.
LYFT Dividends
Lyft Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.