Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) were traded, and its beta was 0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.13, and it changed around -$0.46 or -3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. LQDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.15, offering almost -7.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.59% since then. We note from Liquidia Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Instantly LQDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.46% year-to-date, but still down -6.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 9.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.66 day(s).