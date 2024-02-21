Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 2.01 million shares of the Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.83, and it changed around $1.01 or 3.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.06B. LI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.33, offering almost -44.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.64% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.37 million.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.29% year-to-date, but still up 9.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) is 19.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.59 day(s).