LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.73, and it changed around -$0.12 or -6.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.05M. LX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.08, offering almost -78.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.36% since then. We note from LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.00K.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Instantly LX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.98% year-to-date, but still down -3.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) is -3.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).