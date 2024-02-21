LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.73, and it changed around -$0.12 or -6.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.05M. LX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.08, offering almost -78.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.36% since then. We note from LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.00K.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) trade information
Instantly LX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.98% year-to-date, but still down -3.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) is -3.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.30%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $335.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR to make $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $454.2 million and $412.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 309.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.28%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 239.24% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.36% per year for the next five years.
LX Dividends
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 6.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.27% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 29.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.31%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 109 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.00% of the shares, which is about 12.29 million shares worth $28.14 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.76% or 4.62 million shares worth $10.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.66 million shares worth $4.99 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $4.71 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.