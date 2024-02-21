Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH).

In today’s recent session, 2.27 million shares of the UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.99, and it changed around -$0.83 or -3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.01B. PATH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.87, offering almost -21.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.15% since then. We note from UiPath Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.85 million.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.47% year-to-date, but still down -7.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is -2.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).