Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN).

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) were traded, and its beta was -0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.46, and it changed around $1.33 or 10.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $974.64M. FUSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.23, offering almost 9.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.84% since then. We note from Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Instantly FUSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 40.06% year-to-date, but still up 16.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 47.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).