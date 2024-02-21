Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F).

In the last trading session, 44.56 million shares of the Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.25, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.68B. F currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.20, offering almost -24.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.53% since then. We note from Ford Motor Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 70.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.96 million.

Instantly F has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.95% year-to-date, but still down -4.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) is 10.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 152.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

Ford Motor Co. (F) estimates and forecasts

Ford Motor Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.91 percent over the past six months and at a -6.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Ford Motor Co. to make $43.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.08 billion and $42.43 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.18%. Ford Motor Co. earnings are expected to increase by -7.68% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.04% per year for the next five years.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Ford Motor Co. shares, and 56.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.94%. Ford Motor Co. stock is held by 2,015 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.63% of the shares, which is about 339.1 million shares worth $5.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.10% or 279.18 million shares worth $4.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 122.56 million shares worth $1.85 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 93.57 million shares worth around $1.42 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.