Let’s Talk About How Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.73, and it changed around -$0.24 or -2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. TNGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.03, offering almost -11.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.94% since then. We note from Tango Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 631.29K.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

Instantly TNGX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.48% year-to-date, but still down -5.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) is 7.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.17 day(s).