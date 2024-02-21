Let’s Talk About How Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.73, and it changed around -$0.24 or -2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. TNGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.03, offering almost -11.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.94% since then. We note from Tango Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 631.29K.
Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information
Instantly TNGX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.48% year-to-date, but still down -5.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) is 7.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.17 day(s).
Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) estimates and forecasts
Tango Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.02 percent over the past six months and at a 13.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.40%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc to make $7.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.41 million and $5.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.40%.
TNGX Dividends
Tango Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.