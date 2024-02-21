Let’s Get Started On The SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 39.33 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.51, and it changed around $0.15 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.16B. SOFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.70, offering almost -37.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.71% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 45.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.44 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.47% year-to-date, but still up 2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 13.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 150.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).