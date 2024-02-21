Let’s Get Started On The 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $318.42M. EGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.09, offering almost -136.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from 8X8 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.
8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information
Instantly EGHT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.75% year-to-date, but still down -7.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is -25.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.09 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
8X8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts
8X8 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.29 percent over the past six months and at a 39.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.16%.
EGHT Dividends
8X8 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.
8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.41% of 8X8 Inc. shares, and 96.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.17%. 8X8 Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.98% of the shares, which is about 21.2 million shares worth $89.68 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 13.12% or 14.66 million shares worth $62.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 6.11 million shares worth $28.97 million, making up 5.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $13.91 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.