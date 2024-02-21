Let’s Get Started On The 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $318.42M. EGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.09, offering almost -136.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from 8X8 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.75% year-to-date, but still down -7.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is -25.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.09 day(s).