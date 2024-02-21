Let’s Discuss The Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.87 million shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.32, and it changed around -$0.28 or -6.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. SBSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.88, offering almost -128.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.41% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.22 million.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information
Instantly SBSW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.44% year-to-date, but still up 3.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) is -2.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBSW is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $19.9.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.88 percent over the past six months and at a -57.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.50%, down from the previous year.
SBSW Dividends
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 8.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares, and 15.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.03%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stock is held by 263 institutions, with Lingotto Investment Management Llp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 21.97 million shares worth $94.44 million.
Morgan Stanley, with 1.34% or 9.47 million shares worth $40.7 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 3.98 million shares worth $17.12 million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $5.49 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.