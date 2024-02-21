Let’s Discuss The Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.87 million shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.32, and it changed around -$0.28 or -6.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. SBSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.88, offering almost -128.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.41% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.22 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.44% year-to-date, but still up 3.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) is -2.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day(s).