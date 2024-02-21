Let’s Discuss The Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.74, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $459.62M. BLZE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.83, offering almost -0.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.19% since then. We note from Backblaze Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.98K.

Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) trade information

Instantly BLZE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 54.68% year-to-date, but still up 33.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) is 62.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.96 day(s).