Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.59, and it changed around -$0.28 or -3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. LESL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.88, offering almost -82.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.16% since then. We note from Leslies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.84% year-to-date, but still down -7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) is 12.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.82 day(s).