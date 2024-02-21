Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.28, and it changed around -$0.34 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.51B. KURA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.92, offering almost -13.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.46% since then. We note from Kura Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.
Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information
Instantly KURA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 41.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 38.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.88 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) estimates and forecasts
Kura Oncology Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 92.78 percent over the past six months and at a -2.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.00% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.93%. Kura Oncology Inc earnings are expected to increase by -2.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.93% per year for the next five years.
KURA Dividends
Kura Oncology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.
Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of Kura Oncology Inc shares, and 105.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.17%. Kura Oncology Inc stock is held by 207 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.47% of the shares, which is about 7.03 million shares worth $74.36 million.
BVF Inc., with 9.07% or 6.73 million shares worth $71.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $23.23 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $16.54 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.