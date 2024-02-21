Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.28, and it changed around -$0.34 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.51B. KURA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.92, offering almost -13.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.46% since then. We note from Kura Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Instantly KURA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 41.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 38.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.88 day(s).