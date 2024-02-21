Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around $0.13 or 4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $658.83M. KC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -263.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.19% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.19% year-to-date, but still up 5.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) is 5.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.63 day(s).