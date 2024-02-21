Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2.88 million shares of the Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.22, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.31B. KEY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.85, offering almost -32.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.01% since then. We note from Keycorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.15 million.

Keycorp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.92. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended KEY as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Keycorp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Instantly KEY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.28% year-to-date, but still up 5.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KEY is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $32.

Keycorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Keycorp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.53 percent over the past six months and at a 10.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Keycorp to make $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.79 billion and $1.63 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.41%. Keycorp earnings are expected to increase by 3.68% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.80% per year for the next five years.

KEY Dividends

Keycorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.82. It is important to note, however, that the 5.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Keycorp shares, and 80.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.78%. Keycorp stock is held by 1,072 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 11.74% of the shares, which is about 109.87 million shares worth $1.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.24% or 95.89 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 29.07 million shares worth $411.19 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 25.45 million shares worth around $359.92 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.