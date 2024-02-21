Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4.13 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.32B. JOBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -92.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.74% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.62% year-to-date, but still down -1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is 10.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.79 day(s).