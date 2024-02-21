JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.13 million shares of the JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.50, and it changed around -$2.33 or -5.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.52B. FROG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.81, offering almost -14.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.74% since then. We note from JFrog Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

Instantly FROG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.80% year-to-date, but still up 13.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) is 25.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).