Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 14.16 million shares of the Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.01, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. JBLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -34.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.21% since then. We note from Jetblue Airways Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.17 million.
Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information
Instantly JBLU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.31% year-to-date, but still up 15.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 40.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).
Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts
Jetblue Airways Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.39 percent over the past six months and at a -60.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -97.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.90%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Jetblue Airways Corp to make $2.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.33 billion and $2.61 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.30%.
JBLU Dividends
Jetblue Airways Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 23 and April 29.