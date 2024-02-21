Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 14.16 million shares of the Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.01, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. JBLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -34.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.21% since then. We note from Jetblue Airways Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.17 million.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.31% year-to-date, but still up 15.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 40.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).