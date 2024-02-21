JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $123 In 2024

In today’s recent session, 3.35 million shares of the JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.97, and it changed around $0.74 or 3.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.66B. JD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.96, offering almost -104.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.14% since then. We note from JD.com Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.17 million.

JD.com Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 10 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended JD as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. JD.com Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.03% year-to-date, but still up 8.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) is 10.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JD is forecast to be at a low of $38 and a high of $123.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

JD.com Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.84 percent over the past six months and at a 18.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect JD.com Inc ADR to make $35.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42.75 billion and $33.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.50%.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 2.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.31% of JD.com Inc ADR shares, and 16.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.94%. JD.com Inc ADR stock is held by 709 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.51% of the shares, which is about 21.07 million shares worth $719.28 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.35% or 18.86 million shares worth $643.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.07 million shares worth $412.06 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 7.69 million shares worth around $255.53 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.