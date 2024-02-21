It’s Easy To Bet On Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.75, and it changed around -$0.83 or -4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.48B. VSAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.35, offering almost -139.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.95% since then. We note from Viasat, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Instantly VSAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.34% year-to-date, but still down -4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is -17.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.23 day(s).