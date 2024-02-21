It’s Easy To Bet On Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.55 million shares of the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90M. STAF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.08, offering almost -462.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.32% since then. We note from Staffing 360 Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.80K.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STAF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.