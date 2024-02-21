It’s Easy To Bet On Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.55 million shares of the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90M. STAF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.08, offering almost -462.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.32% since then. We note from Staffing 360 Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.80K.
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STAF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information
Instantly STAF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.33% year-to-date, but still up 29.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) is 15.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) estimates and forecasts
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.71 percent over the past six months and at a 25.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -25.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 82.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions Inc to make $50.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.50%.
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.24% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc shares, and 3.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.92%. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.64% of the shares, which is about 35700.0 shares worth $23205.0.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.55% or 30990.0 shares worth $20143.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 30990.0 shares worth $20143.0, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 3140.0 shares worth around $3449.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.