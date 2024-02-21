It’s Easy To Bet On NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 39.61 million shares of the NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.96, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.36B. NIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.18, offering almost -171.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.07% since then. We note from NIO Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.41 million.
NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information
Instantly NIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.29% year-to-date, but still down -1.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is -1.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 161.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).
NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts
NIO Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.14 percent over the past six months and at a -27.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.07%.
NIO Dividends
NIO Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.
NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.96% of NIO Inc ADR shares, and 28.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.47%. NIO Inc ADR stock is held by 697 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.61% of the shares, which is about 119.46 million shares worth $1.16 billion.
Blackrock Inc., with 4.25% or 66.79 million shares worth $647.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 38.61 million shares worth $290.73 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 16.55 million shares worth around $253.2 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.