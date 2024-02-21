It’s Easy To Bet On NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 39.61 million shares of the NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.96, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.36B. NIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.18, offering almost -171.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.07% since then. We note from NIO Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.41 million.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.29% year-to-date, but still down -1.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is -1.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 161.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).