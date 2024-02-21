Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 30.64 million shares of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.23, and it changed around $0.28 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.03B. ITUB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.05, offering almost 2.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.43% since then. We note from Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.45 million.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Instantly ITUB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.09% year-to-date, but still up 3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) is 8.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).