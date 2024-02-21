Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 30.64 million shares of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.23, and it changed around $0.28 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.03B. ITUB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.05, offering almost 2.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.43% since then. We note from Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.45 million.
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) trade information
Instantly ITUB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.09% year-to-date, but still up 3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) is 8.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) estimates and forecasts
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.50 percent over the past six months and at a 12.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR to make $8.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.41 billion and $7.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.71%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 20.73% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.60% per year for the next five years.
ITUB Dividends
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 1.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.