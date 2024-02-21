Is Nu Holdings Ltd’s (NYSE: NU) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 47.71 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.26, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.79B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -2.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.75% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.85 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.17% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is 11.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).