Is Nu Holdings Ltd’s (NYSE: NU) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 47.71 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.26, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.79B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -2.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.75% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.85 million.
Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information
Instantly NU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.17% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is 11.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).
Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts
Nu Holdings Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.30 percent over the past six months and at a 500.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd to make $2.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.45 billion and $1.53 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.91%.
NU Dividends
Nu Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.
Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.36% of Nu Holdings Ltd shares, and 70.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.34%. Nu Holdings Ltd stock is held by 678 institutions, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.51% of the shares, which is about 414.28 million shares worth $3.27 billion.
Galileo (ptc) Ltd, with 9.57% or 344.54 million shares worth $2.72 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 54.38 million shares worth $429.02 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 51.73 million shares worth around $348.64 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.