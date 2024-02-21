Is Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 7.45 million shares of the Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.52, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.40B. NOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.97, offering almost -41.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.48% since then. We note from Nokia Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.21 million.

Nokia Corp ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.32. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nokia Corp ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.