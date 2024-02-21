Is Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 7.45 million shares of the Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.52, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.40B. NOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.97, offering almost -41.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.48% since then. We note from Nokia Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.21 million.
Nokia Corp ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.32. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nokia Corp ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information
Instantly NOK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) is 5.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOK is forecast to be at a low of $4.839744617 and a high of $8.
Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts
Nokia Corp ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.61 percent over the past six months and at a 22.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.60%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Nokia Corp ADR to make $5.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.00%.
Nokia Corp ADR earnings are expected to increase by 18.75% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.72% per year for the next five years.
NOK Dividends
Nokia Corp ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 3.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.