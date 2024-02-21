Is Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 5.35 million shares of the Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01M. MOTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.40, offering almost -3500.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.23% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 415.32K.

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -48.84% year-to-date, but still down -5.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -40.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).