Is Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 5.35 million shares of the Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01M. MOTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.40, offering almost -3500.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.23% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 415.32K.
Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information
Instantly MOTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -48.84% year-to-date, but still down -5.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -40.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).
Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) estimates and forecasts
Motus GI Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -91.74 percent over the past six months and at a 67.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.40%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $109k and $56k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 257.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.46%.
MOTS Dividends
Motus GI Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.
Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.80% of Motus GI Holdings Inc shares, and 10.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.61%. Motus GI Holdings Inc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.63% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $0.18 million.
Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 1.53% or 90027.0 shares worth $60318.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 10649.0 shares worth $7241.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 2749.0 shares worth around $1869.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.