Is Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 7.19 million shares of the Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.57, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. IAG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.34, offering almost -29.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.57% since then. We note from Iamgold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.03 million.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) is 10.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).