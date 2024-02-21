Is G1 Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: GTHX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.16M. GTHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -121.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.21% since then. We note from G1 Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Instantly GTHX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.90% year-to-date, but still down -49.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) is -33.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).