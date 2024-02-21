Is C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 6.23 million shares of the C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.05, and it changed around -$1.68 or -5.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.24B. AI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.87, offering almost -80.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.93% since then. We note from C3.ai Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.14 million.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.78% year-to-date, but still down -13.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) is 9.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.19 day(s).